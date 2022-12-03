Woman's Eurovision Airbnb cancelled after 'owner wanted more money'

A woman had her Airbnb booking cancelled after she claimed the "owner wanted more money per night" for Eurovision weekend. Molly Enser, from Guildford, booked accommodation for the Eurovision as soon as Liverpool was announced in the hopes of being able to visit the song contest. She even saved different places for different weekends to maximise her chances. Eurovision is being hosted at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday, May 13, with semi-finals on Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 11. When Molly received a message from the owner to thank her for booking, she believed her booking was secure....