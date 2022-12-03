Biden acknowledges 'glitches' in climate law after Macron criticism

Presidents Joe Biden on Thursday acknowledged "glitches" in America's clean energy law that have raised concerns in Europe, but said "there’s tweaks we can make" to satisfy allies. Biden, who is honoring French President Emmanuel Macron with the first state dinner of his presidency on Thursday evening, said at a joint news conference that he and the French president spoke a "a good deal" about European concerns over his signature climate change law during an Oval Office meeting. "The United States makes no apology. And I make no apologies since I wrote it for the legislation we’re talking about," said...