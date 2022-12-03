The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

FBI director raises national security concerns about TikTok

December 3, 2022
Source: apnews.com apnews.com
News Snapshot:
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Wray is raising national security concerns about TikTok, warning Friday that control of the popular video sharing app is in the hands of a Chinese government "that doesn't share our values." (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Wray is raising national security concerns about TikTok, warning Friday that control...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter