Global Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Technology Analysis Report 2022: Carbon Capture With Bioenergy Becomes Increasingly Cost-Competitive With Fossil Fuel-Based CCUS at Higher Carbon Prices

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Technologies” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This report provides an analysis of the global market for carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies and current market trends. It uses 2020 as a base year and provides estimates for 2021 and 2026, along with CAGR projections over this forecast period. The report includes a discussion of the technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. CO2 sequestration can be defined as the segregation of CO2, either chemically, as in chemical utilization, or physically, as in geologic...