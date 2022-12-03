How to buy Microsoft stock (MSFT)

T he global software giant Microsoft has suffered a 20% fall in share price since its year high of over $350 (£289) in November 2021. The valuations of technology companies have been hit by a triple whammy of rising interest rates, high inflation and recessionary fears. However, Microsoft’s share price has held up relatively well compared to some of its technology peers. Netflix and Meta have suffered share price falls of more than 60% in 2022 after posting disappointing results. Despite the recent drop in share price, Microsoft has delivered one of the highest annual returns of 26% over the...