Huawei's weird new smartwatch ensures you’ll never lose your earbuds again

Few things scream “GADGET” like a watch that flips open to reveal wireless earbuds, so for that reason alone, I have to thank Huawei. The Huawei Watch Buds sure is a gadget. Huawei first teased its smartwatch and wireless earbuds combo on the Chinese social media site Weibo, with a proposed launch date of December 2. It followed that teaser video with another Weibo post announcing its planned hardware launch was postponed without a clear reason as to why. Tragic for anyone tickled by the possibility, but not a total lost cause, because the Huawei Watch Buds appear to have...