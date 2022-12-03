China tracking protestors through cell phones: report

China’s security forces are using cell phone location data to go after people suspected of protesting the government during the last week of clashes over lockdown policies. Protesters are receiving calls from police if their cell phone signals were detected near any demonstrations, CNN reported Friday. The outlet reviewed at least one such call. In it, Chinese police asked a citizen who demonstrated against the lockdown if they had been at Liangma River — the site of a large demonstration in Beijing Sunday. When the protested said no, the caller replied, “Then why did your cellphone number show up there?”...