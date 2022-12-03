China removes more Covid restrictions while case numbers remain near a record high

Epidemic control workers wear PPE to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as they wait to go inside a compound in an area with communities in lockdown on Friday in Beijing, China. Photograph: Photograph: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images Beijing residents on Saturday cheered the removal of Covid-19 testing booths while Shenzhen said it would no longer require commuters to present test results to travel, as an easing of China’s virus curbs gathered pace. Although daily cases are hovering near all-time highs, some cities are taking steps to loosen Covid-19 testing requirements and quarantine rules as China looks to make its zero-Covid policy...