AIIMS Server Hacking: Probe Points To Chinese Involvement; Four More Servers Were On Hackers' Target

The Investigation into the ransomware attack on the servers of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has pointed towards Chinese involvement. our more servers were on the hackers’ target. A total of five main servers of AIIMS were reportedly targeted by the suspected Chinese hackers. Meanwhile, four more servers were on the hackers’ target, news agency IANS reported quoting sources. The e-services at AIIMS are still impacted, and the hospital continues to run in manual mode, as its server remains down following the cyber attack on November 23. The data hacked from the AIIMS server has reportedly reached...