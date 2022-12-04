Apple is accelerating plans to move production out of China as protests and riots intensify in response to zero-Covid policies, report says

Foxconn is Apple's biggest manufacturing partner. SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images Apple is increasing its efforts to shift production outside of China, according to the Wall Street Journal. Production at factories like Foxconn has taken a massive hit amid riots over zero-Covid policies. Shifting production will likely be difficult in the current global economic climate, sources told WSJ. Apple is pushing to expedite a pivot away from manufacturing in China, as protests swell over the country's strict zero-Covid policies and riots thwart production. The technology giant is ramping up efforts to shift production to other Asian countries like India and...