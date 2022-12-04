Readers sound off on chronic illness, kill shelters and Ye’s anti-Semitism

Sacrifices were made that deserve to be repaid Staten Island: Voicer Maria Sinclair bemoaned the piddling amount given to her for her serious illnesses from her time at Ground Zero. She’s not alone. It seems the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund prioritized payments for these exact same diseases to cops and firefighters while simply crapping on all others. These diseases continue to plague me on a daily basis, along with my skin cancer now returning, yet the VCF discounts them as minor — in you and me, that is. I personally know firefighters who received four times what I was...