Abu Dhabi seeks Indian investments, invites start-ups to establish hubs

Abu Dhabi: In its bid to diversify Abu Dhabi’s business activity beyond hydrocarbons, the UAE’s capital city is seeking more investments from India which will not only benefit the local economy but also allow Indian firms to use it as a platform to grow their footprints around the world. Abu Dhabi has identified priority sectors including agritech, tourism, healthcare, pharma and financial services, where Indian enterprises can invest. Abdulla Abdul Aziz Alshamsi, Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) which is tasked with pulling the investments, told PTI that his office will facilitate all investment avenues for Indian...