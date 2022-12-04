Heels, Senorita mocktails, kebabs-Gumbad Cafe is a bit of South Delhi in Old Delhi

The grand 17th-century Jama Masjid’s administration recently shocked Indians by briefly barring solitary women from entering the mosque. But an elite, invitation-only cafe next to it is changing the way the monument is viewed. The Gumbad Cafe gives out South Delhi vibes in the heart of Old Delhi. Some even call it ‘mini Dubai’ or ‘mini Turkey’. And it has the most majestic – and chilled out – view of the Jama Masjid: Up, close, and personal. From the French ambassador’s family to popular YouTubers, Instagram influencers and bloggers, the cafe is the new ‘it’ place for the well-heeled to...