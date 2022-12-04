Data Bill: Is it meant to protect our data or hide government’s secrets?

Last week I learnt that our government has been staking a new claim about India’s greatness on the world stage. With over 760 million active internet users, we are, apparently, the “largest connected democracy”. These numbers are more than double the US’ figures, though more than 91 per cent of its population actively uses the internet. We might breach the 60 per cent mark by 2023. Last December, China’s tallest leader published a paper explaining how ‘true democracy’ exists only under the ruling Communist Party. The Chinese claim was in response to the first-ever Summit for Democracy convened by the...