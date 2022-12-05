McCarthy: ‘Adam Schiff will no longer be on the Intel Committee when I become Speaker’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday renewed his promise to remove Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee if he becomes Speaker in the next Congress. “Another change you’re going to get, Adam Schiff will no longer be on the Intel Committee when I become speaker. I promised that more than two years ago,” McCarthy told Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo. The minority leader, who won the GOP conference’s nomination to be Speaker last month, has vowed to oust Schiff over what he sees as unchecked Democratic control over the Intel committee. “[Democrats]...