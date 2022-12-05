Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 'basic construction' of country's space station

Chinese astronaut Chen Dong waves as staff carry him away from return capsule of the Shenzhou-14 manned spaceship after it touched down safely at the Dongfeng landing site, Inner Mongolia, China, on Sunday. Photo by Li Gang/EPA-EFE/XINHUA Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A crew of three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday after carrying out "basic construction" on the country's new space station. The astronauts -- Chen Dong, Liu Yang, and Cai Xuzhe -- safely exited the Shenzhou 14 spacecraft after completing a 182-day mission to the Tiangong space station, according to the national broadcaster China Central Television. Advertisement The...