Huawei’s Chunky New Smartwatch Smuggles A Set Of Earbuds Under Its Hood

Huawei has gone on record saying that the rumored Huawei Watch Buds are finally a real product, and will be available in China soon.In a video posted on Weibo, Chinese electronics giant Huawei basically confirmed its long-rumored Huawei Watch Buds, and that it is ready to go on sale. Looking somewhat like a Huawei Watch 3, the watch's party trick is a pair of wireless earphones magnetically stowed away within the case of the watch, clam shell style. The design reminds us of a regular earphone case with a lid made out of smartwatch components. It makes for an extremely...