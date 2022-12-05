Woman tries to enter China with 202 Intel CPUs hidden inside a fake pregnant belly

WTF?! Chinese customs have arrested a woman returning to the country with 202 Intel CPUs and nine iPhones wrapped around her torso and concealed underneath a prosthetic pregnant belly. The would-be smuggler was a young woman crossing the border between Macau, an independent territory, and Zhuhai, a city in the Guangdong Province near Hong Kong (via mydrivers). She was passing through customs at the Gongbei Port when an official observed her acting strangely. The woman was walking through customs wearing a simple brown maternity dress when an official noticed that her posture was unusual for a pregnant woman (seemingly) in...