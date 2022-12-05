FTSE 100 Live: Vodafone chief executive Nick Read to step down

Brent crude $86 a barrel, FTSE 100 seen flat The decision by OPEC+ ministers on Sunday to keep production at current levels came as little surprise to traders, with Brent crude holding firm at around $86 a barrel today. The policy, which involves reducing monthly output by two million barrels a day, comes after Friday’s EU decision to cap the price of Russian crude at $60 a barrel from today. Other factors influencing the Brent crude price today included a potential demand boost from China after Shanghai and Hangzhou followed other cities in easing some Covid restrictions over the weekend....