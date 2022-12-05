Chinese stocks rally on reopening hope; Morgan Stanley upgrades rating

A pedestrian along a road in Beijing, China, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Source: Bloomberg Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images Chinese stocks saw sharp gains Monday after major cities in China reportedly further loosened Covid-related restrictions, a positive sign for an economy that has been grappling with strict virus measures for over two years. The rally comes after Beijing and Shenzhen announced over the weekend they would lift measures that required commuters to show negative Covid test results before travel, despite the recent wave of Covid cases. The Hang Seng TECH Index, which represents the 30 largest technology companies...