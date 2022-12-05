Trina Solar vows to build a net-zero world with responsibility, technology and vision

SHANGHAI, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — China is redefining the word modernization, and as it does so the new-energy industry will play an important role, says Helena Li, president of global solar product business at Trina Solar. As the world as a whole is striving to build a net-zero future, it is imperative that everyone work together, she says. Li made the remarks in a speech by using four words as a reference point at the BloombergNEF Shanghai Summit held from November 29 to 30. “The world is undergoing tremendous changes, and new energy is an important part of the...