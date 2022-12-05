We take a look at what happened to the Novonix share price in November. Why did the Novonix share price crash 16% in November? You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More The Novonix Ltd (ASX: NVX) share price had a tough run in November. Novonix shares fell 16.42% between market close on 31 October and 30 November. For perspective, the S&P/ASX 200 Index (ASX: XJO) climbed...