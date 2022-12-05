Jiang’s death poses a new worry for Xi. China nostalgic for prosperity in times of tumult

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin passes away. President Xi Jinping tells EU President Charles Michael the students are protesting because of Covid restrictions. Pentagon report says China-India standoff is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon. China expresses concern about the India-US military exercise in Uttarakhand. New Delhi tells Beijing the exercise doesn’t violate agreements. Chinascope reflects on Jiang Zemin’s legacy and digs deep into another newsworthy week from China. China over the week If we have to point out the figure who helped China into the 21st Century by teaming with techno-modernity, we can safely name Jiang Zemin. Jiang died...