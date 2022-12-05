China stocks surge, yuan jumps past 7 per dollar after COVID curbs eased

China stocks surged and the yuan firmed past the closely watched 7-per-dollar level on Monday, both hitting their strongest levels since mid-September, as investors welcomed China's easing of COVID-19 restrictions. The blue-chip CSI 300 Index jumped 1.7% by the end of the morning session, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 3.5%. The upbeat mood aslo sent China's yuan firming past 7 against the dollar in onshore and offshore markets. Other Asian shares, meanwhile, extended their rally, as investors hoped a China reopening would eventually brighten the outlook for global growth and commodity demand. More Chinese cities announced an easing...