Chinese students protest over Wuhan University’s Covid-19 rules

WUHAN – Students in China have held a peaceful protest over a university’s zero-Covid-19 rules, a sign of the simmering discontent with the Asian nation’s zero-tolerance approach to the coronavirus. A video on Twitter showed a group of students gathered on Sunday outside an administrative building at Wuhan University, where they chanted for “an open process and information transparency”. Weibo posts apparently written by students at the university in the city where the virus first emerged about three years ago said they were unhappy about confusing rules for leaving campus to head for their hometowns and about an exam schedule....