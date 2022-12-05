Expect Nifty to end the December series on a positive note, reach a target of 18,900-19,000, says R Venkataraman of IIFL Securities

Empirical evidence shows that Nifty has an 80% probability of closing in the green. has an 80% probability of closing in the green. IIFL Securities expects foreign institutional investors to continue to be net buyers in the coming months as India continues to be an attractive investment destination. Expects the Federal Reserve to reduce the pace of hikes in future, after a lower inflation print for the month of October. Advertisement As markets continue to hit new highs, what is the outlook for the rest of 2022? Are foreign institutions back in India? Advertisement Many global investment banks have said...