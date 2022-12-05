Three pharmaceutical stocks were top performers last week

Global stocks rose last week, tracking U.S. stocks as Wall Street's major indexes closed with weekly gains. The MSCI World index was up about 1% over the week, and all three U.S. indexes also set weekly gains , with the Nasdaq posting the largest increase. Market observers attributed the buoyancy to investors being increasingly able to shake off concerning individual economic indicators, following remarks on Wednesday from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that appeared to confirm that the pace of interest rate hikes could slow as early as December. The following stocks under the MSCI World index posted gains of more...