Elon Musk Revives 12,000 Banned Twitter Accounts To Provide "General Amnesty" To All Users

As promised, Elon Musk has restored permanently suspended Twitter accounts, and the list includes former US president Donald Trump as well. In addition, the tech billionaire has reinstalled 12,000 banned accounts on the social media platform claiming that he wants to provide "general amnesty" to all the users. Since October 27, about 12,000 accounts have been reinstalled on Twitter, as per Travis Brown, a Germany-based software developer. He has been tracking screen names and unique IDs of banned accounts. Reportedly, the company has started restoring...