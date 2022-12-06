NSA Doval hosts counterparts from Central Asia; discusses ways to combat threat of terrorism

Financial support is the ''lifeblood'' of terrorism and greater priority should be accorded to counter terror financing, NSA Ajit Doval said on Tuesday while hosting his counterparts from the Central Asian region with an aim to evolve a common framework to confront major regional security challenges. In his address at the inaugural India-Central Asia meeting of national security advisors, Doval also said that connectivity projects should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, in remarks that came amid increasing criticism of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Describing Central Asia as India's ''extended neighbourhood'', Doval said New Delhi accords...