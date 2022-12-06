FIFA World Cup 2022: Why we are more critical of Qatar's human rights record and not others

As host of the World Cup, Qatar is currently in the spotlight for years of human rights violations, particularly concerning the treatment of migrant workers and laws on homosexuality. Many have questioned how football fans can visit such a nation. Campaigners across Europe have called for teams not to take part, and many fans have chosen to boycott. Meanwhile, Turkey welcomed record high numbers of tourists in 2022, but was ranked 48th out of 49 countries for its LGBTQ+ equality laws. Backpacking across Thailand has become a rite of passage for western gap year travellers, yet according to Freedom House’s...