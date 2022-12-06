Asian shares lower as strong data hit hopes for dovish Fed

Stocks were mostly lower in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street pulled back as surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the difficulty of the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation. Tokyo rose while other regional markets declined. US futures gained and oil prices also advanced. Adding to worries over the potential for recession, Fitch Ratings revised its forecasts for world economic growth downward on Tuesday to reflect the Fed and other central banks' interest rate hikes. Its Global Economic Outlook report estimated global growth at 1.4 per cent in 2023, revised down from 1.7 per cent in its September forecast. It put...