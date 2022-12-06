China’s Communist Party holds memorial meeting for ex-President Jiang Zemin

China's ruling Communist Party on Tuesday held an hour-long memorial meeting to commemorate the life and times of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin who died on November 30. Jiang, who was the President and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from 1989 to 2002, had leukemia and died of multiple organ failure on November 30 in Shanghai at the age of 96. His body was flown here by a special flight last week from Shanghai. President Xi Jinping and other leaders received the body in Beijing. The remains of Jiang were cremated at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in...