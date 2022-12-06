The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China comes to standstill for late leader Jiang Zemin's memorial

December 6, 2022
Source: firstpost.com firstpost.com
News Snapshot:
Beijing: Sirens wailed across China as the country came to a standstill Tuesday during a public memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin, a tentative moment of unity after anti-lockdown protests shook the nation last week. Jiang, who died in Shanghai last Wednesday at the age of 96, oversaw a transformational era from the late 1980s into the new millennium. He took power in the aftermath of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown and led China towards its emergence as a powerhouse on the global stage. A public memorial service began at 10:00 am (0200 GMT) Tuesday in Beijing’s Great Hall...
