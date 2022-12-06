Why Gucci Beauty chose to launch a flagship boutique in the era of eCommerce

ECommerce might be all the rage these days but Coty still believes in the power of brick-and-mortar stores. "People are still social creatures; we still love the interaction with one another and we still want to go out and try products," Kristina Strunz, Coty's MD for Southeast Asia, told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE in an interview. She added that while eCommerce has offered convenience and accessibility, consumers still want to be in the position to discover something new. Coty recently launched a new flagship store for Gucci Beauty at ION Orchard fitted with interactive tables and screens and educational product content. Much thought...