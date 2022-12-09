The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

India Not Just A regular US Ally But Another Great Individual Power Top White House Official

December 9, 2022
Source: english.jagran.com english.jagran.com
News Snapshot:
TERMING India as the most important bilateral partner of the US, Kurt Campbell, White House’s Asia coordinator, said Thursday that the bilateral relationship between the United States and India "deepened and strengthened" more rapidly than any other country over the last twenty years. The White House official further stressed, "India will not be a regular ally of the US but rather another independent great power". Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington DC, Campbell said, "in his view India is the most important bilateral relationship for the United States in the 21st century", adding, that the US needs to...
