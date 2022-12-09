CGTN: China, Saudi Arabia to forge all-round, high-level cooperation pattern

BEIJING, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — China–Saudi Arabia strategic mutual trust has been strengthened, and the bilateral practical cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results since the establishment of diplomatic ties 32 years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a written statement when arriving in Riyadh on Wednesday. Bilateral relations steered by President Xi and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia have not only benefited their people but also contributed to regional peace, stability, prosperity and development, he said. During his talks with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud at...