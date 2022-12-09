5G tech is 'very different' compared to the previous generation

Huawei Turkey’s Umay Ezgi Kadan did her master’s thesis on 5G and now she is working on some of the tech giant’s newest 5G R&D projects. In the past decade, wireless communication technology has advanced considerably and no one knows this more than the people who are involved in R&D in the sector. Umay Ezgi Kadan, 5G project manager at Huawei’s Turkey R&D centre, is one of these. Kadan has been working in her sector for eight years and she has seen a lot of changes in that time ­– not least the widespread adoption of fifth-generation (5G) wireless tech...