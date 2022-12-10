As 'zero-Covid' nears end, Chinese remember whistleblower doctor

In this 2020 photo, flower bouquets sit outside of the Houhu Branch of Wuhan Central Hospital in honor of late ophthalmologist Li Wenliang. Li, a doctor who was punished after raising the alarm about the new coronavirus, died on Feb. 7, 2020 after being infected by the pathogen. As China moves away from its strict "zero-Covid" controls, there has been a resurgence of online tributes to Li Wenliang, a whistleblower doctor who became a symbol of public dissatisfaction with the ruling Communist Party's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Li, who worked at a hospital in the Chinese city of Wuhan,...