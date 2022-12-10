Renishaw Sets up A New Technology Centre in Bengaluru

Listen to this story On Friday (December 9, 2022), British engineering company Renishaw inaugurated its state-of-the-art technology centre in Bengaluru. The facility in Peenya is spread across a 12,000+ sq. ft. This new centre is expected to allow companies to work with Renishaw engineers, leveraging its technology to make their process more efficient and productive. In addition, the companies will be able to view demonstrations of its extensive product portfolio, including its advanced metrology equipment for process control applications, such as the Equator flexible gauge and scanning systems for CNC machine tools, amongst others. The facility was inaugurated by William...