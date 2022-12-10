A 24-year-old woman was forcibly taken from her house in Adibatla area of Ranga Reddy district, Telangana by a group of men who also vandalised her home and thrashed her father on Friday. The harrowing incident was captured on camera and footage of a large group of men, many armed with sticks, barging into a house and vandalising a car has been making the rounds on social media. Around 100 youths barged into the house and forcibly took their daughter, her parents alleged, as per ANI. US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is designating two individuals...