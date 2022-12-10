The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Deepfake detector spots fake videos of Ukraine's president Zelenskyy

December 10, 2022
A deepfake detector designed to identify unique facial expressions and hand gestures could spot manipulated videos of world leaders such as Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin Video on a smartphone of a real speech by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy Kristina Kokhanova/Alamy A deepfake detector can spot fake videos of Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy with high accuracy. This detection system could not only protect Zelenskyy, who was the target of a deepfake attempt during the early months of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but also be trained to flag deepfakes of other world leaders and business tycoons. “We don’t have to...
