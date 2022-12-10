Is India's defence business a good news story or bad? Perhaps both, but changing for the better

What most people know about India’s defence business is that, while the government has been trying for decades to achieve self-reliance in weapons development and manufacture (mostly through government-owned companies), the reality is that India is the second-largest importer of defence hardware. That paradoxical outcome is not for want of trying — though perhaps not trying the right way. What few know is that India has the third- or fourth-largest budget for defence research and development (counting space and atomic energy as part of defence). The money spent is a lot less than by either the US or China, but...