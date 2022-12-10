The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"

December 10, 2022
A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region." The South China Morning Post reports that an editorial post in the Chinese nationalist tabloid Global Times slammed TSMC's investment in its Arizona plant as "a dark turn" in the global semiconductor...
