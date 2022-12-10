Google’s latest move to keep Chromebooks relevant in the face of Apple’s growing share of the laptop market is to work with manufacturers to produce ‘gaming Chromebooks’. Acer, Asus, and Lenovo have all pitched in with their own new models. I’m not impressed, though – in fact, I’m distinctly unimpressed with this whole affair. These new Chromebooks (opens in new tab) certainly look and sound the part as far as gaming hardware's concerned. Dark color schemes, RGB LEDs beneath the keycaps, and high-refresh-rate displays are all things we’d expect to see in any Windows-powered thin and light gaming laptop ....