Pro-democracy media owner jailed over fraud in Hong Kong

Jimmy Lai was arrested during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement following widespread protests in 2019 Photograph: Kin Cheung/AP A Hong Kong court sentenced a pro-democracy media tycoon to five years and nine months in prison on Saturday over two fraud charges linked to lease violations. It is the latest of a series of cases against prominent activists that critics say are aimed at crushing dissent in the city. Jimmy Lai, who was arrested during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement following widespread protests in 2019 and under the National Security Law imposed by Beijing, was also fined...