SYNCED Hands-on Serviceable, But Generic Third-Person Shooter

December 10, 2022
Source: wccftech.com wccftech.com
News Snapshot:
Beyond investing in dozens of Western game studios of all sizes and types, Tencent has also done the same with a few Chinese developers, such as the Shanghai-based NeXT Studios, the one responsible for SYNCED. The third-person post-apocalyptic shooter game was first introduced at Gamescom 2019, where our then-collaborator Dave Aubrey had the opportunity to check out a playable build. SYNCED subsequently fell off the radar for over three years, resurfacing only a couple of weeks ago with the announcement of a PC Open Beta test to be held between December 10th and January 15th, 2023. We had the chance...
