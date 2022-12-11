Canada's push for Southeast Asia ties raises human-rights questions

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press Canada's plan to deepen ties with Southeast Asian countries raises questions about how it will address human-rights concerns in the region, critics say. Last month, Ottawa unveiled its Indo-Pacific strategy, which calls for a greater presence in the region through diplomatic, military and trade ties. The strategy seeks to counteract China for undermining human rights as well as global trade rules. Ottawa is negotiating trade deals with Indonesia, India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and plans to undertake military training and interoperability with countries such as Indonesia, Singapore and Vietnam. But Canada's silence...