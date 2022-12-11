As US watches, China and Saudi Arabia shy away from defense deals during Xi's visit

December 11, 2022 Defense deals between Saudi Arabia and China have been starkly absent from President Xi Jinping's landmark visit to the kingdom this week, which saw expansion of economic, energy and tech cooperation. The summits that the Chinese leader held in Riyadh with Saudi and Arab leaders included agreements on nuclear energy, space exploration and both 5G and 6G technology, Xi said, but no new defense deals have been publicly disclosed. A joint Saudi-Chinese statement on Friday stopped short of new defense announcements and said that the two sides “emphasized their determination to strengthen cooperation and coordination in various...