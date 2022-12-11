The unprecedented protests that swept China late last month, posing the most serious challenge to President Xi Jinping’s authority since he took office, had an unusual focal point: a Chinese Twitter account with a cat avatar. As people took to the streets to demand greater freedoms and an end to zero-Covid restrictions, the account “Teacher Li is Not Your Teacher" live-tweeted the protests, providing a rare glimpse into how quickly and widely the outpouring of dissent reverberated across the country, CNN reported. Videos, photos, and accounts of the protests were quickly censored online in China. However, participants, witnesses, and others...