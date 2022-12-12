Pakistan Most Influenced by China Among 82 Nations; Germany and US Also in List. Check Details

A new study has revealed that Pakistan is at the top of the list of 82 nations most influenced by China. The China Index, a database relaunched on December 8 by DoubleThink Labs, a Taiwan-based research organization has ranked Pakistan at the top of the list of 82 other nations around the world, ANI quoted Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty as saying. According to the report, Pakistan’s links and dependency on China with regard to the foreign and domestic policy, technology and the economy make it susceptible to Beijing’s influence. Apart from Pakistan, Cambodia and Singapore are at the second spot...